Lorain pair now facing drug, gun charges after February shooting

Lorain police responded to a complaint of shots fired on West 39th the evening of Feb. 27. A search conducted soon after resulted in the discovery of a firearm and more than 300 grams of marijuana.

The residents of a home on the 2600 block, Derek Brown, Eleea Dittmer, as well as their infant son, were taken to the police department for statements.

Detectives obtained a search warrants for the house. They found a firearm and more than 300 grams of marijuana.

Brown was arrested for having weapons under disability, stemming from a prior drug trafficking conviction in 2013.

A warrant was issued for Dittmer on March 1 for complicity to trafficking in marijuana. She was arrested Thursday.

After the Feb. 27 shooting, detectives interviewed the gunshot victim at MetroHealth. The investigation is ongoing.

In January of 2013, Brown and Dittmer were victims of a home invasion in which they were tied up and Brown was beaten by Glenn Wamsley and Dallas Meinhold. Dittmer was able to get to a phone and call 911 which led to the police arriving and placing Wamsley and Meihnold under arrest before they were able to flee the scene. This case resulted in detectives obtaining a search warrant, which lead to the seizure of a significant volume of marijuana as well as several weapons from Brown and Dittmer's residence. Brown subsequently pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana in regards to this prior incident.

