Morning commuters impacted by early weather warnings

SUV lands in ditch on Interstate 271 in Beachwood. (Source: WOIO)

Some people woke up Friday morning under active weather warnings, which created a potentially hazardous morning commute. Although many of the more traveled roads were cleared, there were still some snow-covered roads with slick spots.

I-271 at Chagrin Blvd: BUMPER TO BUMPER delays. Give yourself about an extra 30 - 40 minutes. @cleveland19news #Cleveland #Beachwood pic.twitter.com/xhyz0tDmBy — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) March 3, 2017

Lake effect snow warnings were in effect for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, and Summit counties. A lake effect snow advisory was in effect for Portage County.

*LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNINGS & ADVISORIES* remain in place. Travel conditions will deteriorate where bands persist. pic.twitter.com/BpMzcgq9E5 — Samantha Roberts (@SamRobertsWX) March 3, 2017

More snow was expected to move over northeast Ohio throughout the morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation dispatched more than 400 plow trucks to plow and treat the roads that were impacted the most.

This is the view from a dash cam on 3 of the more than 400 plow trucks out across Ohio. They're plowing and treating as needed. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/LWWBJ0OYZB — ODOT_Statewide (@ODOT_Statewide) March 3, 2017

Still seeing very heavy lake effect snow bands moving through NE Ohio. Check OHGO for the latest road conditions. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/C5DMPsdkES — ODOT_Statewide (@ODOT_Statewide) March 3, 2017

