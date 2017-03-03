Morning commuters impacted by early weather warnings - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Morning commuters impacted by early weather warnings

SUV lands in ditch on Interstate 271 in Beachwood. (Source: WOIO) SUV lands in ditch on Interstate 271 in Beachwood. (Source: WOIO)
Some people woke up Friday morning under active weather warnings, which created a potentially hazardous morning commute. Although many of the more traveled roads were cleared, there were still some snow-covered roads with slick spots.

Lake effect snow warnings were in effect for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, and Summit counties. A lake effect snow advisory was in effect for Portage County.

More snow was expected to move over northeast Ohio throughout the morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation dispatched more than 400 plow trucks to plow and treat the roads that were impacted the most.

