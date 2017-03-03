Funeral arrangements announced for Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron

Funeral services and visitation times have been announced for Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7, from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Hours will be held at A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, March 7, and will be held at Royal Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Royalton. Following the services, interment will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman beginning at 12:30 P.M.

Macron's body was discovered in Chippewa Lake in Medina County on Feb. 21 by a kayaker. According to officials, Macron attended a town meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15. His wife was the last person to see him on Friday, Dec. 16. Prosecutors announced that there was some type of disturbance in Macron's office that Friday morning. Blood was found in his office and in his car during the investigation. The car was later found by Chippewa Lake.

Officials are still investigating what happened prior to Macron's death. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not yet released the official cause of death.

In lieu of flowers, Macron's family established a fund for donations at any Huntington Bank. Donations can be made to the Bryon Macron Benevolent Fund.

Visitation:

A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home

18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, OH

Tuesday, March 7

3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Funeral Service:

Royal Redeemer Lutheran Church

11680 Royalton Road, North Royalton, OH

Wednesday, March 8

10:30 A.M. to 11:25 A.M.

Interment:

Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery

10175 Rawiga Road, Rittman, OH

Wednesday, March 8

12:30 P.M. to 12:55 P.M.

