Food For The Poor - A Child's Dream

Food for the Poor, needs your help, watch and learn how your commitment can help, Food for the Poor on WOIO today from 7-8 p.m.



Food For The Poor , one of the largest international relief and development organizations in the United States, feeds millions of hungry people throughout the countries we serve. Our Christian relief programs and projects are helping children and the poorest of the poor by providing food, housing, health care, education, water projects, emergency relief and micro-enterprise assistance in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Become an Angel Today

All across the Caribbean and Latin America, millions of children desperately need your help. These children face a shortage of even the most basic of necessities, often not even having enough food to eat. As an Angel Of The Poor, your monthly gift will help children in need by providing nutritious food and critically needed medicines.

For children who lack enough food to eat, clean water to drink, or a safe place to sleep at night, there is little opportunity to develop dreams and have hope for the future. Severe poverty can force these littles ones to give up on their dreams.

“Please start your monthly gift today so that these children can regain the power to dream.”

— Cheryl Ladd

For more information watch tonight at 7P on WOIO, Cleveland 19.

Call Now - Save Children's Lives

62 cents a day - $19 a month

1-800-380-7038