Man tells deputies he was holding 13 bags of weed in his house 'for a friend'

A Coventry Township man was arrested after police found marijuana, Xanax and drug paraphernalia in his house.

On March 1 around 7:45 p.m. the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary in progress on Kingsley Avenue in Coventry Township. The reporting party told investigators a male suspect forced entry into his neighbor's house.

The suspect had removed an air conditioning unit and broke a window as he attempted to gain entry into the residence.

The neighbor confronted the suspect at the window and the suspect fled on foot. He chased the suspect until the suspect turned and fired two rounds from a handgun.

The suspect continued to flee in an unknown vehicle.

The homeowner was identified as Charles Kalail. Kalail's house was checked for evidence of the burglary and the possibility of a second suspect inside the house. No suspects were located in the house. Deputies did find multiple packages of marijuana in plain view.

The marijuana was packaged and ready for sale and shipment. A search warrant was obtained and the residence was searched for additional evidence. The search warrant was executed and additional packages of marijuana, Xanax, drug paraphernalia, cash and three firearms were recovered.

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged Trafficking in Drugs-Marijuana. He was booked into Summit County Jail.

Summit County Lt Scott Cottle said Kalail told deputies he was holding the drugs for a friend, but he has a record.

"A year ago he was involved in an investigation for drugs in the city of Akron, and a month ago we were in the home for a reported burglary, but there was nothing stolen of any significance, and at the point he let us check in the house, but at that point nothing was in plain view," said Cottle.

Cottle said they haven't been able to find the man that tried to break into the house but they suspect he may have targeted Kailal's house.

