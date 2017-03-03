Ohio organization will help clean up East Cleveland

The Logistics Chairman of the Litterbugz said they hope to have 2,000 volunteers for their April clean up of East Cleveland and the rest of the Cleveland area.

Two days a Cleveland 19 report showed as you walk down 133rd Street in East Cleveland you can pick a yard, any yard and you'll find all kinds of debris piled up. Dumped with no consideration for anything than saving a few bucks to take the stuff to a landfill.

The past six years Litterbugz has had 2,000 volunteers for their cleanup event. During the event volunteers will split up into groups of four or five to different locations in the area.

The cleanup is from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. on April 22. For a list of meeting locations you can click here and for more information about volunteering you can click here.

