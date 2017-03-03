Cuyahoga County experienced at least 60 fatal heroin and fentanyl overdoses in February

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner announced that there were at least 60 confirmed fatal heroin or fentanyl overdoses in February.

According to a report issued Friday, the statistic marks the single highest monthly fatality rate in Cuyahoga County's history. The previous high mark was set in Sept. 2016 with 57 fatal overdoses.

In the first two months of 2017, there have been 109 confirmed fatal overdoses in Cuyahoga County. That figure compares to only 57 victims for the first two months in 2016.

According to the medical examiner's records, approximately 24 percent of all overdose victims are African Americans. Of the fatalities, 36 of the 60 fatalities in February are residents of Cleveland. The other victims are from suburban areas in Cuyahoga County.

In addition to the heroin and fentanyl overdoses, there have also been 35 cocaine-related overdoses in February.

There are several additional toxicology reports pending, which may increase the overdose number once those tests are complete.

