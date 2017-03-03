Police said man charged in Akron for public indecency may be a 'serial' exposer

Akron police arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking her dog. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning officers responded to the area of Delia Avenue and Greenwood Avenue.

Investigators said the victim was able to obtain the license plate number and was eventually able to identify 27-year-old David Thomas as the suspect who exposed himself and made rude comments to her.

He has been charged with one count of public indecency. Police said Thomas may be a 'serial exposer' who has exposed himself to other women in the last few months.

Most of the incidents have occurred in other parks in the area. He has been taken to the Summit County Jail.

