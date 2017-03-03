Buildings in Hudson evacuated after a ruptured gas line

Multiple buildings were evacuated in Hudson this afternoon after a snow plan ruptured a gas line.

Hudson Fire Department said they responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. They cleared several buildings as a precaution.

East Ohio Gas was called to the scene to help shut down the line. There were no injuries and everyone is back inside.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.