Controversy in Lakewood over a mother's right to breastfeed in public. A young mother said she was asked to move when she started nursing her baby at a Detroit Avenue establishment.

Earlier this week a young family went into Men's Cuts here in Lakewood, but they say never again, after the way they were treated. Now the community is rallying around them and reminding others of their rights.

When Lauren Chambers started nursing her daughter while her husband got a haircut at Men's Cuts in Lakewood, she thought she was doing something innocent. But she said she was disgusted when she was asked by the owner to move to the bathroom so as not to disturb her male clients.

Others in the neighborhood got wind of the story and say it was the barbershop owner's actions that offended them, not the mother.



"I did nurse both of my children and being in a salon we have tons of women that do it. There is so much scientific proof that it's so good for the mother and baby, yes it did," said Mary Constanzo, owner of Revelations Salon and Spa.



Chambers took to Facebook to share her story and there are nearly a thousand comments about the matter, and a mother's legal right to breastfeed in public.

TJ's Butcher Block offered free sandwiches for parents to show their support for nursing moms.

Revelations, which is right across the street from Men's Cuts, is offering discounts mens' haircuts for those who want a different environment.



"I think the whole thing is a bit ridiculous. Who cares? I don't think anybody should really, feed your baby if it's hungry. Why should it be anybody else's business besides yours?" Said stylist Dustin Conrad.



"The woman has a right to breastfeed her child in public. Absolutely," said a Revelations client.



The owner of Men's Cuts apologized through Facebook saying:

"Mistakes can occur when people honestly are unaware. We apologize if this has upset all the mothers and women. We hope you have in your hearts to forgive an honest mistake."

We reached out to the owner of Men's Cuts but she declined to speak on camera. And Lauren told me she doesn't want to speak further about this very personal issue, but she won't be returning to Men's Cuts.

However there are some people who said they'll be there tomorrow, to stage a sit in at noon, in support of breastfeeding moms.

