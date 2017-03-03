Rattles recalled for choking hazard - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rattles recalled for choking hazard

Source: WOIO Source: WOIO
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A type of rattle has been recalled.

It's an Oball brand rattle

The clear plastic disc can break, and it is a choking hazard.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly