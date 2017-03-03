FBI searches for armed teens suspected of robbing banks, carjacking victims

New pictures from the FBI provide a closer look at two teens special agents call armed, dangerous, and on the run.

"We don't want people to discount the danger level because they are young. It's there, and that's very concerning for all law enforcement involved," said FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Daylon Acton, 15, and Dawaun Felix Jackson, 17, for aggravated robbery. The FBI said the pair's crime spree may have started as early as Feb. 6.

Normally Cleveland 19 doesn't identify juveniles, but the FBI has asked for our help getting these teens off the streets.

"They've been very covered up. Until Monday, we didn't have good face shots of these individuals, so it was hard getting them identified," Anderson said.

Monday, surveillance video at Zappy's Car Wash in Euclid caught the suspected teens in action. In the still shots, special agents spotted Acton wearing yellow gloves while attempting to steal a man's Chevrolet Impala.

"They took my car with a pistol, but I ran and got away," said the victim to dispatchers.

An hour later, FBI agents believe the two successfully carjacked a Nissan from a man on Effingham Avenue in Euclid.

"They just came out of the car from nowhere with a gun," said the victim to 911.

Police said the suspects then used the stolen Nissan to get to the Fifth Third Bank on Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. Though their faces can't be seen, surveillance photos show one of them wearing yellow gloves again.

"We believe they are linked to additional aggravated robberies," said Anderson.

The FBI said the two may be connected to as many as 10 Cuyahoga County bank robberies, including hits at multiple US Bank locations, Third Federal Banks in University Heights and Cleveland, as well as a Dollar Bank in University Heights.

Feb. 6: US Bank, Bedford

Feb. 8: US Bank, Garfield Heights

Feb. 9: US Bank, Shaker Blvd. in Cleveland

Feb. 11: US Bank, Lorain Road in Cleveland

Feb. 13 (attempted): US Bank, Warrensville Heights

Feb. 13: US Bank, Mayfield, Lyndhurst

Feb. 13: Third Federal, University Heights

Feb. 13: US Bank, Warrensville Heights

Feb. 21: Third Federal, Lorain Avenue in Cleveland

Feb. 21: Dollar Bank, University Heights

"Right now we don't want to put a number on those, because they haven't been charged with those, but they are suspected of being involved in several," Anderson said.

Because they are juveniles, the FBI wouldn't report if either of the suspects have a criminal history.

Jackson is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Acton is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

There is up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals. Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, 216-522-1400, Euclid Police Department, 216-731-1234, or Crimestoppers.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.