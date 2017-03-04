Several hundred people attend pro-Donald Trump rally in Cleveland

Several hundred people attended the "Spirit of America" rally on Saturday afternoon in downtown Cleveland. The rally started at 12:30 p.m. at Voinovich Park.

This rally is one of many similar events being held around the country. Organizers say the rally is to show support for the country and President Donald Trump. The nationwide event was started by Main Street Patriots, non-profit, grassroots group that says they hold an 'America First" agenda.

According to the event's Facebook page, there will be several speakers, including Cleveland Police Patrolman's Association President Steve Loomis and Pastor Darrell Scott.

More than 50 rallies are planned across the US today, and some were held earlier this week, according to a list of events.

