Family safe after escaping house fire

A family of nine escaped a house fire that started in the basement, according to the Euclid Fire Department.

The call came in around 11 pm on Friday, when fire crews were told there was a dryer fire at a home on Maydale Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, nine family members were evacuating the home and smoke was starting to come out of the front door.

Crews went into the basement, fighting heat and heavy smoke, to put out the flames. The fire went up to a first floor bedroom before firefighters contained the blaze.

No one was injured. The damages are estimated to be around $35,000.

Department officials say you should keep combustible material away from heat sources, and you should clean your dryer's lint trap after each use. They also want to remind people to keep working smoke detectors in the home and to have a plan to escape should there be a fire.

