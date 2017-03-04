Fatal shooting on East 51st Street in Cleveland

A man is dead after a shooting on the 3400 block of East 51st Street in Cleveland. Police said on March 3 around 7:40 p.m. the victim was found shot inside his home.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to police the preliminary investigation indicates the victim and his wife were involved in a verbal argument and she left the home.

Later on a grey vehicle pulled up to the house and three men got out of the vehicle and and entered the house. Gunfire was heard by neighbors, the men left the scene.

No arrests have been made. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

