District said the school bus driver was punched by a parent

Willoughby-Eastlake Schools and Police are investigating an incident in which a bus driver was assaulted by a parent.

The incident happened on March 2 around 4:30 p.m. at Grant Elementary. The bus was carrying 45 kids home from an after-school tutoring program, the bus was getting ready to pull out of the school driveway to the main road when a parent approached the bus.

According to the district the parent demanded the driver hand over his child, a third grader, off the bus.The driver said he couldn't, because he had no authority to release children once they board the bus.

The school said they are concerned about custody issues, and non-custodial or disgruntled parents taking children. The suspect is understood to have been the child's parent but the relationship and the custodial agreement wasn't immediately known.

According to the district the parent then punched the driver, and took his child off the bus and they left. The driver has bruising and swelling but is expected to be okay. He is a retired firefighter who has been a driver over 10 years.

The suspect has not been identified or charged. The punch was not caught on video.

Parents were notified about the incident in a email.

