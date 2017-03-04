Ohio senator urges worker reforms, wage hike as 2018 looms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's leading Democrat is pushing a package of pro-worker policies that he says are aimed at reframing the national conversation about what drives the economy.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown released his 77-page report, "Working Too Hard for Too Little," in Columbus on Friday. He argues it is workers, not businesses, that drive economic growth and the value of work has eroded over time.

Among policy changes Brown recommends are: raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour; enhancing worker bargaining power; offering tax help to boost worker retirement savings; and offering corporate tax breaks to companies that commit to staying in the U.S. and providing good wages and benefits.

Republicans, including 2018 Senate candidate Josh Mandel (man-DEHL'), called Brown's plan expensive, deceitful and a job killer.

