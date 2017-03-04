More than 1,200 dresses donated for Dress Extravaganza

On Saturday 'A Prom to Remember' hosted its annual Dress Extravaganza. Chairman of Dress Extravaganza Sharon Richman said it's an annual event for teenagers coping with cancer in the Cleveland area.

The event this afternoon allowed the kids to choose their own gown from more than 1,200 donated dresses. A seamstress was on hand to make minor alterations.

Rental tuxedos will be provided for the boys coping with cancer.

According to the press release this year's event is at the Ritz-Carlton in Cleveland on April 8.

Fore more information on how to get involved with this event you can click here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.