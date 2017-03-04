Children have the opportunity to learn how maple syrup is made in Kirtland

Kids had the opportunity on Saturday to see how Maple Syrup is processed.

According to the Lake Metroparks website children learned how to tap a tree and how sap is collected. The process is moved inside where kids watch the water-like substance boiled into pure maple syrup.

People who attended the park also had the chance to sample maple syrup on silver dollar pancakes. The event was held at Farmpark in Kirtland, Ohio.

The event runs March 4-5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again on the weekend of March 11th and 12th. A full schedule can be found HERE.

