John Ross runs a 4.22 40-yard dash, fastest time at the NFL Combine

John Ross runs a 4.22 40-yard dash, fastest time at the NFL Combine

Former University of Washington wide receiver John Ross ran a 4.22 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on Saturday.

It is the fastest time for the drill in NFL Combine history. Ross is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ross is 5'11" 190 lbs., last season he caught 81 balls for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns.

