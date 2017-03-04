No players injured in accident involving the Hiram College Baseball team

No players injured in accident involving the Hiram College Baseb - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

An investigator said no one from the Hiram College Baseball team was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Florida on Saturday. 

Sgt. Steve Gaskins said the 3-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, Florida.



The crashed involved Hiram College tour bus, an SUV and a sedan. The crash claimed the life of a female drive, none of the college students aboard the tour bus were injured.

