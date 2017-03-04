No players injured in accident involving the Hiram College Baseball team

Photo of the scene (Source Twitter: @SteveG717)

An investigator said no one from the Hiram College Baseball team was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Florida on Saturday.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins said the 3-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, Florida.

Pasco 3-vehicle fatal crash involving tour bus, SUV and sedan claims 1 on SB I-75 287MM. Traffic diverted at SR-50. pic.twitter.com/MaJfNA7w6M — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) March 4, 2017

Pasco: I-75 open as of 4:30 PM after fatal crash claims female driver. College students aboard tour bus uninjured. pic.twitter.com/xMR8PNLHpQ — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) March 4, 2017





The crashed involved Hiram College tour bus, an SUV and a sedan. The crash claimed the life of a female drive, none of the college students aboard the tour bus were injured.

