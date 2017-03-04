The Cleveland Police trying to find missing 13-year-old girl

The Cleveland Police Department is asking the public for help to find missing 13-year-old Nina Geauina Dashowna Dupree.

Nina was last seen on March 4 around 12:30 p.m. on the 14300 block of Darley Avenue. Nina is a black female, 5'6" 160 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants.

This juvenile left home on her own accord following a fight with her mother. Anyone with information on where Nina is should contact investigators at 216-621-1234.

