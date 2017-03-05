Police release name of 15-year-old shot and killed in Cleveland on Saturday night

Police have released the name of the 15-year-old who was shot and killed in Cleveland Saturday night.

Cleveland Police were called to East 86th Street and Congress Court around 7:30 pm after getting a call for a male shot.

Jaevelle Swift was taken to University Hospitals where he died.

Preliminary investigation says that the teen and a second victim, a 16-year-old, were in the backseat of a Jeep, and two black men were the driver and a front seat passenger.

At some point, the passenger pointed a handgun at the teens demanding money. The 16-year-old handed cash to the suspect, and they two teens fled the vehicle.

The suspect then fired shots at the victims and the 15-year-old was shot and collapsed. The other teen ran to get help, but was unharmed.

Balloons and stuffed animals sit in a grassy lot where the shooting happened.

Devonte Swift said Jaevelle was his cousin and a student at East Tech High.

“The blood is still right there right now on the ground. It’s hard. He was going to school, about to be a good football player. We’re about to bury our little cousin it’s real hard,” said Swift.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.