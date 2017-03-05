Superior Avenue on Public Square to reopen to Bus Traffic on Monday

In less than 24 hours, barricades will come down on Superior Avenue, and bus traffic will be able to travel through Public Square for the first time since 2015.



"Hopefully, it will be good for us, says Emily Bayman, the assistant manager of Rebol, an all day cafe located right on Public Square, "it definitely brings a lot more traffic into our area, and it can help our employees get here a little bit quicker."



RTA said four bus routes will stop in the square: the 3, 26, 38 and 81. Seventeen other bus routes will run across it.



This reopening saves RTA from having to repay 12 million dollars in federal grants it received with the condition that Public Square would be open to bus traffic.



Unlike 2015, when Superior Avenue on Public Square was open to both bus and car traffic, the street will only be open to bus traffic.



Alan Fisher is an RTA rider who says the move will make travel more convenient for him. But, as a former school bus driver, Fisher says everyone will be safer as a result.



"It's dangerous and time consuming because you are big. You are slow. You've got to look around, slow down. It just adds time to the route," said Fisher.



RTA says all trolleys will continue traveling around the square.



For more details on routes click here: http://www.riderta.com/service-alerts/public-square-march-reroutes.

