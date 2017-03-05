Ohio bill would allow cheaper alternatives to costly EpiPen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio bill would allow pharmacists to offer a generic and cheaper alternative to lifesaving EpiPens.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2mCcSAi ) the bill introduced last week by state Rep. Derek Merrin would allow substitution only with the patient's permission. Doctors still can insist on the brand-name EpiPen.

Merrin, a Republican, says he sees the bill as a national model, "free-market solution" to the Mylan (MY'-luhn) pricing issue.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals came under fire last year for gradually raising the retail price more than 400 percent to $600 for a two-pen pack.

State Sen. David Burke, a Republican and the only pharmacist in the General Assembly, says he knows of no instance where substitution of the drug, delivered through a different spring mechanism than used in the Mylan product, has caused harm.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.