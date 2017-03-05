Watch potential Cleveland Browns draft pick Myles Garrett compete in the NFL Combine

Watch potential Cleveland Browns draft pick Myles Garrett compet - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the favorites to be the first pick in the NFL Draft. Many mock drafts have the Cleveland Browns selecting Garrett with the first pick.

During the combine he finished with:

  • 10'8" Broad Jump
  • 41' Vertical
  • 33 Reps on the 225 pound bench press
  • 4.74 in the 40-yard dash

