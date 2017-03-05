Watch potential Cleveland Browns draft pick Myles Garrett compete in the NFL Combine

Defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the favorites to be the first pick in the NFL Draft. Many mock drafts have the Cleveland Browns selecting Garrett with the first pick.

During the combine he finished with:

10'8" Broad Jump

41' Vertical

33 Reps on the 225 pound bench press

4.74 in the 40-yard dash

Defensive Linemen absolutely destroying 225lbs on the Bench Press. ?? #NFLCombine https://t.co/xA6yI4EqOM — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2017

