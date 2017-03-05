Security guard shot and killed in Akron

A 33-year-old security guard in Akron was shot and killed outside a night club Saturday night.

Police said he was working as a security guard outside a night club on the 600 block of South Arlington and he was shot outside the front door of the club.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died form his injuries.

Thomas Dunn III and Anthony Cox were charged with obstructing justice and were booked into the Summit County Jail.

No suspects have been identified as the shooter at this time and no charges have been filed on the murder.

The victims name is not being released at this time. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy

