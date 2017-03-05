Take a look at this handgun Baltimore police recovered during a - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Take a look at this handgun Baltimore police recovered during a traffic stop

Photo of the handgun recovered (Source Baltimore Police Department Facebook Page) Photo of the handgun recovered (Source Baltimore Police Department Facebook Page)

This past Wednesday Baltimore police officers arrested a man with a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

According to the Baltimore Police Department Facebook post the officers recovered a loaded handgun and drugs from inside the vehicle. 36-year-old Keith Gladden was arrested at the scene.

He was transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility. Gladden is a repeat offender and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

