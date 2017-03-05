Take a look at this handgun Baltimore police recovered during a traffic stop

This past Wednesday Baltimore police officers arrested a man with a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

According to the Baltimore Police Department Facebook post the officers recovered a loaded handgun and drugs from inside the vehicle. 36-year-old Keith Gladden was arrested at the scene.

He was transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility. Gladden is a repeat offender and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

