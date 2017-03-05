Missing teen from East Cleveland found safe, no word on other missing teen

The mom of 15-year-old Jasmine Conaway said she is back home and safe. The teen had been missing for over a week. There is no word on the second teen who was missing with Jasmine, Charday Franklin.

Conaway and Franklin were last seen on February 23rd in East Cleveland. Both girls were last seen at the Carrington Youth Academy, a behavioral treatment facility, on Noble Road.

The search party gathered around noon on Saturday and searched for the girls near East 55th and Superior.

Laura Cowan helped to organize the search.

"We have two missing girls and we need to find them both. This girl is 15 years old. She's just a baby, and they just don't know it's human trafficking, it's sex trafficking, it's all type of things that they could be involved in,” said Cowan.

Last week, Cleveland 19 spoke with Conaway's parents, and they said the Carrington, a behavioral treatment facility, told them that she got into a fight with another girl at 9:30 p.m. on the night of February 23.

Carrington’s Director, Robert Casillo, confirmed that two youths left that night around 11p.m. Casillo also told Cleveland 19 that Carrington is a "staff secure and unlocked facility." Casillo said that staff members can’t put hands on youth per state regulations to prevent them from leaving.

“Carrington will help in any way we can to help locate the two youths and bring them home safe,” Casillo wrote in a message to Cleveland 19.

East Cleveland police are investigating.

Those with information on the girls whereabouts should call 440-724-5553 or 216-415-5278.

