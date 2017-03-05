Lorain synagogue vandalized with a swastika

On March 1st a Lorain synagogue was vandalized with a swastika. According to the police report a door frame on the east side of the Agudath B'nai Israel Synagogue was vandalized around 5:15 p.m.

The suspect or suspects carved a swastika, followed by the words 'We will rise and gas you b****'. There are no suspects or witnesses at this time.

The more than 100 year-old Jewish synogogue sits, tucked away in a grassy area, not far from a police district office.

Cleveland 19 News spoke with a member of the Synagogue who says they are shocked, and they denounce the vandalism, and anti-semitism.

The synogogue sent out a statement saying, "The act of ignorance, vandalism, and anti-Semitism does not reflect our neighbors in the City of Lorain. We are committed to continue to be symbol of tolerance in this community now and in the future. ABI provides education about Judaism, the Holocaust, and tolerance to schools and other organizations."

This vandalism comes on the heels of threats to more than 100 Jewish community centers across the country, as well as vandalism at Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis, Philadelphia, and New York.

Maintenance checked the entire exterior of the building and located no further damage.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.