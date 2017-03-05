Missing 13-year-old girl found

The missing 13-year-old Cleveland girl was located and returned to her family.



On Saturday the Cleveland Police Department asked the public for help to find Nina Geauina Dashowna Dupree.

Nina was last seen on March 4 around 12:30 p.m. on the 14300 block of Darley Avenue.

This juvenile left home on her own accord following a fight with her mother.

