RTA bus routes reopen on Public Square

The barricades are down on Superior Avenue. Bus traffic will be able to travel through Public Square for the first time since 2015.

RTA said four bus routes will stop in the square: the 3, 26, 38 and 81. Seventeen other bus routes will run across it.



This reopening saves RTA from having to repay 12 million dollars in federal grants it received with the condition that Public Square would be open to bus traffic.



Unlike 2015, when Superior Avenue on Public Square was open to both bus and car traffic, the street will only be open to bus traffic.



For more details on routes click here: http://www.riderta.com/service-alerts/public-square-march-reroutes.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.