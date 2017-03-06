Convicted puppy killer sentenced to 1 year in prison

A Cleveland woman convicted of animal cruelty was sentenced to one year in prison.

Deanna Caraballo was tried under the relatively new Goddard's Law, which makes animal abuse a fifth-degree felony, rather than a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors said Caraballo slammed an 8-week old puppy to the ground killing it. The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals on Jan. 11. She didn't show up for sentencing last month. A warrant was issued for her arrest. She later turned herself into police. She's been in jail.

Caraballo has said she didn't mean to kill the puppy.

