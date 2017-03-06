Parma Heights man dead after being shot sitting in his car in Cleveland

A 52-year-old Parma Heights man is dead after being shot while sitting in his own car on Sunday.

Cleveland Police Officers responded to West 130th Street at McGowan Avenue on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. for a man shot. Investigators found Terry Brink Sr. unresponsive and the vehicle was locked and running.

Police used the baton to break window and did first aid until EMS arrived. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.