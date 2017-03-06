Hiram College releases statement after baseball team's charter b - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hiram College releases statement after baseball team's charter bus is involved in an accident in Florida

Photo of the scene (Source Twitter: @SteveG717) Photo of the scene (Source Twitter: @SteveG717)

Hiram College has released a statement after the baseball team's charter bus was in an accident in Florida this past Saturday.

"Traveling from Hiram to Fort Myers, Fla., the Hiram College baseball team was on a charter bus, which was in an accident in Florida. All Hiram bus passengers were unharmed and Hiram families were notified. The Hiram passengers were picked up by a replacement charter bus and are now at spring training. For more details regarding the accident, please contact the Florida State Highway Patrol (Sergeant Steve Gaskins) 813-215-1867," College Relations Manager Denise Henry said.

An investigator said no one from the Hiram College Baseball team was injured in the three-vehicle crash in Florida on Saturday. 

Sgt. Steve Gaskins said the 3-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, Florida.



The crashed involved a Hiram College tour bus, an SUV and a sedan. The crash claimed the life of a female drive, none of the college students aboard the tour bus were injured.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly