U-Haul used to ram wall during smash-and-grab at Cleveland Rite Aid

Police are investigating an overnight smash-and-grab at a Rite Aid in Cleveland. The incident happened at the Rite Aid on the 7000 block of Harvard Avenue.

A U-Haul truck was used to ram the wall by the door. Police said the truck was left at the scene.

Investigators towed the truck for processing.

No arrests have been made. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

