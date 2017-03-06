$1.1M Cleveland home featured on Fox News during RNC for sale (photos)

It's apparently a home fit for a president on the shores of Lake Erie. During the Republican National Convention, Fox News did a segment on the home.
The $1.1 million house at 10201 Cliff Drive is 2,758-square-feet on .32 acres of land. It was built in 1925 near Edgewater Park. The Tudor-style home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bath and is marketed by Platinum Real Estate.
Cool features include a central vacuum system, a clear view of Cleveland's skyline, fireplaces and two attached garages.
