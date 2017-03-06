Dominion truck stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Dominion truck stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland

Photo of the dominion truck (Source WOIO) Photo of the dominion truck (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Dominion truck was stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland on Monday. The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. in the area of East 107th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The truck was found minutes later at East 104th Street and Flora Avenue. The workers said the suspects stole their cell phones. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspects remain on the loose. There is no word if anything was stolen from inside the truck.

