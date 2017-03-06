2 teens wanted for aggravated robbery remain on the loose

Daylon Acton, 15, is described as being 5 foot 8, approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. (Source: FBI)

Dawuan Jackson, 17, is described as 5 foot 6, approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Daylon Acton and Dawuan Felix Jackson remain on the loose.



Arrest warrants have been issued for two teens suspected in recent aggravated robberies, according to the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

The local FBI, Euclid Police Department and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office are asking the public for information on Daylon Acton, 15, and Dawaun Felix Jackson, 17, who are both wanted for aggravated robbery.

Both are suspected of being involved with aggravated robberies as well as bank robberies, according to the FBI.

Jackson is described as being 5 foot 6, approximately 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Acton is described as being 5 foot 8, approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Acton and Jackson are considered armed, dangerous and on the run, officials said.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400, the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Reward money is available for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Jackson and Anton. Tips can remain anonymous.

