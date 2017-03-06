SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT I-X PISTON POWERED AUTO-RAMA ~ Register to Win Tickets!

WIN FOUR TICKETS TO THE SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT I-X PISTON POWERED AUTO-RAMA

Show Hours:

Friday, March 16: 3 PM – 10 PM

Saturday, March 17: 10 AM – 10 PM

Sunday, March 18: 10 AM – 6 PM



The 2018 Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama takes place March 16 – 18, 2018 at the International Exposition (I-X) Center. This year’s theme, “Auto-Rama Rolls – Then Cleveland Rock” goes bumper to bumper with the 33rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony when it returns to Cleveland one month after the Auto-Rama.

The I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama is the largest indoor showcase of custom cars, trucks, antique construction equipment, motorcycles, tractors, planes, military equipment and more of its kind in the world. Each year the weekend-long event hosts more than 1,000 vehicles at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Register Today for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to the show!

For more event information visit: http://www.pistonpowershow.com/

Official Promotion Rules