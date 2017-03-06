Police say 26-year-old Brewster woman found safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police say 26-year-old Brewster woman found safe

Photo of Karlee Davis (Source Brewster Police) Photo of Karlee Davis (Source Brewster Police)
BREWSTER, OH (WOIO) -

Police are no longer looking for a missing 26-year-old Brewster woman.

Investigators said Karlee Davis was last seen on March 1 around 5 p.m.

She was found safe Monday evening.

