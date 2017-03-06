Cleveland Central Catholic coach being investigated for inappropriate messages

A part-time assistant coach at Cleveland Central Catholic High School is now on administrative leave while officials look into his electronic messages to a student athlete.

A statement from Cleveland Central Catholic says "this activity is a clear violation of diocesan policies and standards which are in place to protect the well being and safety of the youth entrusted to our care. Since the well being of our students is our highest priority, Cleveland Central Catholic does not tolerate activity of this nature."

School officials add that police have also been notified.

The coach's name has not been released.

