Cleveland Browns must already know that Myles Garrett is the guy

Myles Garrett did at the NFL Combine what he did for three years at Texas A&M: he put on a show. The defensive end, who racked up 31 sacks during his run with the Aggies, put up more incredible numbers and proved that he's worthy of being the top pick in April's Draft.

Let's recap:

33, that's how many times he put up 225 pounds on the bench press.

4.64, that was his 40-yard dash time.

41, that was his vertical jump. 41 inches. 3 inches higher than Odell Beckham, Jr. three years ago, and we all know how the Giants receiver has soared ever since.







Garrett is big 6'4', 272 lbs., explosive and the game-changer the Browns so desperately need. So the #1 pick seems like a foregone conclusion at this point.

The question now becomes, what do the Browns do after that?



They find their quarterback. Maybe they'll do that prior to the Draft. If it means sending the 12th overall pick and a 2nd-rounder to the Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo, great.

He's certainly more polished than anybody they're going to draft in April. If it means signing a free agent Tyrod Taylor as a bridge QB while they find their future franchise player in the Draft, ok. But the Browns are in a great position.

They can draft Garrett, package the 12th overall pick with one or two more and move up to land their quarterback, and still have plenty left in the chamber to address other needs.



Hue Jackson said it without saying it the other day. They need a franchise quarterback, and he's not currently on their roster. They must find him.



But not with the top overall pick. Myles Garrett laid claim to that in Indianapolis.









