LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot of depth

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently added center Andrew Bogut and point guard Deron Williams. Before Monday’s game against the Miami Heat, LeBron James spoke with the media.

James said the Cavs now have a lot of depth.

“There’s going to be games where a very talented guy doesn’t get the opportunity he would like,” LeBron James said.

He would go on to say the only goal this season is to win another NBA Championship for Cleveland.

“Everyone who signed up to be here, everyone who decided to come here, knows what the situation is about,” James said.

