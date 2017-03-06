Parma police looking for missing 17-year-old girl - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Parma police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

Officers with the Parma Police Department are trying to find 17-year-old Katarina Bitterman.

She was last seen on March 4 around 2:30 p.m. on Augustine Drive in Parma. She is described as 5'5", 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-8851234.

