Parma police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

Officers with the Parma Police Department are trying to find 17-year-old Katarina Bitterman.

She was last seen on March 4 around 2:30 p.m. on Augustine Drive in Parma. She is described as 5'5", 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-8851234.

Missing: Katarina Bitterman, 17 y/o, 5'5, 120 lbs. Last seen 3/4/17 at 2:30pm on Augustine Dr. Anyone w/ info please call 440-885-1234. pic.twitter.com/lwnQfjxkOE — Parma Police (@ParmaPolice) March 6, 2017

