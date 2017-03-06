Medical Examiner releases name of security guard shot and killed in Akron

Thomas Dunn III on left, Anthony Cox on right (Source Akron Police)

A 33-year-old security guard in Akron was shot and killed outside a night club Saturday night. He has been identified as 33-year-old Daniel Turner of Gale Street in Akron.

Police said he was working as a security guard outside a night club on the 600 block of South Arlington and he was shot outside the front door of the club.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died form his injuries.

Thomas Dunn III has been charged with murder. Anthony Cox has been charged with complicity to commit murder.

Dunn and Cox have also been charged with obstructing justice and were booked into the Summit County Jail.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy

