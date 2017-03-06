Parma tops list of 100 Overlooked Dream Cities in America

Parma, Ohio is No. 3 on a list of 100 overlooked dream cities in America, according to 2017 January information from GoodCall.

The data information company puts Parma at the top of its list because of affordability, safety and small businesses:

"With almost 80,000 people, Parma sits just southwest of Cleveland. It’s one of the safest cities in the country, with just 13.9 crimes per 1,000 people. That’s a remarkable statistic given the low cost of living – more than 12 percent below the national average. The city has more than 160 restaurants and bars and is booming with small businesses for that great, community feel you’ve been looking for."

Parma is the largest suburb in Cuyahoga County.

To be included on the list, a city must have fewer than 300,000 people. Cities are ranked by walkability, crime rate, cost of living and amenities. The list is 100 places that people want want to -- and can afford to -- live in, according to GoodCall.

No. 1 on the list is Erie, Pa. followed by Scranton, Pa. at No. 2.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.