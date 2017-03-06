'We will rise and gas you' found carved into metal Lorain synagogue door

Police say someone damaged the east side entry of a Lorain synagogue this past Wednesday or Thursday, carving a swastika into the metal along with the words: "We will rise and gas you, (expletive)."

Police say the target was Agudath Bnai Israel Synagogue on Meister Road. They also say it happened between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Threats mounting against Jewish institutions

Lorain police can be reached at 440-204-2100.

