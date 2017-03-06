Willoughby police search for man accused of punching 70-year-old bus driver in the face

A man punched a 70-year-old bus driver in the face outside Grant Elementary School earlier this month, Willoughby police said.

The incident took place March 2 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say a man stepped out of his car and approached a bus as it was attempting to leave the school lot and transport students home. They say the man wanted to take his daughter off the bus, but the driver refused.

The man, 37-year-old Ronnie Haskins, is accused of punching the driver in the face.

According to the district's superintendent, the driver doesn't have authority to release children once they board the bus, a rule that stems from concerns about custody issues and disgruntled parents taking children.

An arrest warrant for felony assault has been issued for Haskins.

Haskins, a resident of Cleveland Heights, is believed to be the father of the student, police said.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call Willoughby police at 440-953-4212.

