Free pancakes offered March 7 on National Pancake Day in Cleveland

On National Pancake Day (March 7) hungry people in Cleveland can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at any IHOP location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The nearest IHOP locations to Cleveland are at 3511 Steelyard Drive and 10810 Brookpark Road. (Select locations have extended hours until 10 p.m. Call ahead to confirm participation.)

IHOP is collecting donations March 7 for charities. The company is hoping to collect $3.5 million to help children battling critical illnesses.

National Pancake Day was started by the business in 2006 and since then has raised more than $24 million for charity.

The offer is good for dine-in customers only and only one free short stack is allowed per customer.

